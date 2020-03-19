An 86-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a truck Tuesday afternoon in Massac County, Illinois.
Illinois State Police reported that Betty J. Varnum, of Metropolis, was walking across U.S. 45 (Fifth Street) near Ferry Street around 12:50 p.m. when she was hit by a 2003 Volvo 3 Axle Truck driven by Dale Howard, 55, of Melber, Kentucky. Police said Howard was turning onto Fifth Street when he hit Varnum, who was not in the crosswalk.
Varnum was taken by ambulance to a regional hospital with serious injuries, state police said.
