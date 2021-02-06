PRINCETON — The Pennyrile District Health Department is currently vaccinating people 70 and older in each of its five counties — Caldwell, Crittenden, Livingston, Lyon and Trigg — as vaccine becomes available.
People 70 and older should call their county’s health department to be added to a vaccination list. Those numbers are: Caldwell County 270-365-6571, Crittenden County 270-965-5215, Livingston County 270-928-2193, Lyon County 270-388-9763 and Trigg County 270-522-8121.
“We will have limited doses for each county,” said a media release issued by Elisha A. Kite, the public health director of the Pennyrile District Health Department. “Please be patient, as we do have times when the phone lines are tied up or health departments may be closed or short-staffed due to conducting COVID vaccine clinics at other locations.”
The Caldwell Medical Center will provide second doses of its Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who received their first dose through the facility when it receives those doses through the government.
The CMC is also providing a waiting list for those wanting to get their first dose of the vaccine. To get on that waiting list or to make an appointment to be tested for COVID-19, call 270-365-0428.
More regional COVID-19 information can be found at the PDHD Facebook page. Other health information can be found at pennyrile health.org.
— Princeton Times Leader
