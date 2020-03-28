Paducah Cooperative Ministry plans to reopen Monday, with a new procedure in place to serve the public.
PCM will not accept walk-in clients until further notice. Instead of walk-ins, anyone needing assistance should call 270-442-6795 between 9 a.m. and noon.
“To keep everyone safe from the COVID-19 crisis, PCM is coordinating with Paducah City Hall, the United Way and other agencies to ensure the smooth continuation of services across the city and county,” according to a ministry news release.
