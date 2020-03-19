The following Paxton Media properties in Western Kentucky — including The Paducah Sun and WPSD Local 6 — will be closing their offices to public foot traffic effective today due to health concerns over COVID-19.
“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause, but the health of our employees and customers is a priority at this time,” said Matt Jones, general manager of the Paducah Sun.
The Sun will continue to publish print editions as well as stories on our website at www.paducahsun.com. All coverage related to the COVID-19 outbreak will continue to be available free of charge on The Sun website.
Employees will be available to provide assistance during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The advertising department can be reached at 270-575-8753. To speak with someone in the news department or the obituary clerk, call 270-575-8675. Any questions related to subscriptions can be answered by calling 270-575-8600.
