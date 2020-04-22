The Paducah Sun and its area weekly newspapers have established the Matching Ad Grant Program — a $250,000 fund — to assist locally-owned businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.
As a family-owned business with a long tradition of service, the Western Kentucky Division of Paxton Media Group understands what local businesses are going through and is eager to support the community.
“These are trying times for all of us and especially for our local businesses who always do so much for this community,” said Johnny Blazina, a local sales manager with The Paducah Sun. “This is one small way we can give back to them.”
Paducah Sun General Manager Matt Jones agrees.
“We’ve heard the phrase ‘we will all get through this together,’ often over the last several weeks,” Jones said, “but we take this to heart.
“The partnerships we share with our local businesses are rooted in a common goal for success, and we are determined to help them come back from these trying times stronger than ever.”
Funds granted through the program can be used for local print newspaper and special product advertising with a minimum of $200 and a maximum of $5,000 of matching funds each month through June 30. So a business spending $200 in advertising would receive a $200 match for a total of $400 worth of advertising.
Locally owned and operated businesses can apply to the program by going to www.paducahsun.com and clicking on the “Helping Local Businesses Persevere” promotions box.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.