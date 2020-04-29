Representatives of local government and industry from the eight-county Purchase Area Development District participated in a conference call Tuesday with U.S. Sen. Rand Paul.
The Republican senator from Bowling Green — like other elected officials, including fellow Republican U.S. Rep. James Comer — uses telephone town halls and conference calls to keep in touch with constituents during the COVID-19 crisis, which limits opportunities for public gatherings.
“Serving the people of Kentucky is my No. 1 priority, and during challenging times such as these, open lines of communication are critical to ensuring the commonwealth’s needs are met,” Paul said.
The senator said he is committed to “making myself and my staff as accessible as possible to answer questions, provide assistance with federal agencies, and ensure their voices are heard loud and clear.”
Anyone interested in being notified of the telephone town halls can go to www.paul.senate.gov/live. Audio from the sessions is available on the senator’s Facebook page.
On Tuesday, Paul fielded questions on a number of topics, including efforts to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on the country’s supply chain, prospects for additional state and local government funding, and ways to get more drugs to treat the virus developed and produced in the U.S., instead of China.
Crounse Corp. CEO Matt Ricketts asked about infrastructure pertaining to inland waterways.
“Sen. Paul’s very engaged. He’s got a perspective on things which I thought he shared very well,” Ricketts said.
“He’s always making himself available to hear what folks’ concerns are and what they’re challenged with. We’re very appreciative of that.”
Ricketts said Paul, along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Comer, are supportive of the industry “and a lot of businesses here in the west Kentucky region.”
Jeff Parker, a local business owner and McCracken County commissioner, participated in his first conference call with the senator Tuesday.
“My takeaway was that it was very informative,” Parker said.
He asked a question he has been asked himself about whether Congress might be able to put some pressure on insurance companies to pay out small business claims on business interruption coverage on the coronavirus.
