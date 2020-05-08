The Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) is resuming fixed-route bus service Monday, the City of Paducah confirmed in a release Thursday.
Service will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, at which point all passengers boarding vehicles should be wearing a face mask.
Social distancing practices also will be enacted on all routes, which will limit the number of passengers that can board the buses.
The PATS office lobby, located at 805 Harrison St., will be open only for business transactions.
For more information, visit www.paducahtransit.com or call 270-444-8700.
