Local artists Shar Downs and David Lucht do touch-up work on their re-creation of an award-winning quilt on the Paducah floodwall near the convention center Thursday. The painting is called "And Our Flag Was Still There" and it’s a re-creation of a quilt by Melinda Bula that is on display at the National Quilt Museum. Lucht’s wife, Stefanie Graves (not pictured), was awarded the commission of the project. The work is expected to be unveiled on Veterans Day.
editor's pick
Patriotic painting
- BY MIKE SPISSINGER For the Sun
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Nancy K. Doyle
- Jerry R. York
- Owen Matthews
- Syretha Moore
- Governor's order allows utility disconnections to resume
- Hill ready to enter workforce in electrical field
- Superman renovations
- Store vegetables over winter the old-fashioned way
- Local schools return to all-virtual learning
- Education official talks challenges facing schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2020 paducahsun.com, 408 Kentucky Ave Paducah, KY | Public Notice Illinois | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.