Local artists Shar Downs and David Lucht do touch-up work on their re-creation of an award-winning quilt on the Paducah floodwall near the convention center Thursday. The painting is called "And Our Flag Was Still There" and it’s a re-creation of a quilt by Melinda Bula that is on display at the National Quilt Museum. Lucht’s wife, Stefanie Graves (not pictured), was awarded the commission of the project. The work is expected to be unveiled on Veterans Day.

