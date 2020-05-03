Paducah’s hospitals currently have fewer patients than normal, a situation officials believe is likely to change as they prepare to resume medical procedures and the state begins to loosen COVID-19 restrictions.
Dr. Brad Housman, vice president and chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, and Dr. Jenny Franke, chief clinical officer at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, said the number of hospitalized patients is below what would have been previously considered “normal” at this time of year.
Baptist Health is licensed for 373 beds and Lourdes is licensed for 286. Those numbers do not reflect the number of beds the hospitals operate with at a given time, since the number can change depending on circumstances.
Baptist Health’s pre-COVID-19 average daily census (occupied beds) was approximately 160, and currently fluctuates between 80 to 100, Housman said.
“There’s a lot of seasonal variability to that 160 number,” he said. “Traditionally, we would be headed into a time of year where we would see a slightly lower census because we would be coming out of the cold and flu season.
“But I would say our current census has been about half of normal capacity.”
Franke said Lourdes’ current occupancy is “about two-thirds of our normal census.” The maximum number of beds the hospital has staffed with nurses was approximately 210, she said, and that was during the flu season of 2018-19.
“We’re definitely seeing lower numbers,” Franke said.
Both doctors point to Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order March 23 to hospitals to stop elective surgeries as a contributing factor for the lower patient census.
This week, the state begins a staggered approach to expand health care services across the commonwealth.
Also this month, several business sectors will be restarted, provided Kentucky’s efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus continue to show results, the governor said.
On Wednesday, outpatient/ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures can begin. On May 13, non-emergent/non-urgent inpatient surgeries and procedures can resume at 50% of pre-COVID-19 shutdown volume.
On May 24, non-emergent/non-surgical inpatient surgeries and procedures can resume at a volume determined by each hospital.
Throughout the ramp-up process, hospitals are required to pre-test patients for COVID-19, maintain a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment and at least a 30% bed capacity for COVID-19 patients.
During the pandemic, both Baptist Health and Lourdes have each had 12 COVID-19 admissions. Many others have been evaluated, diagnosed and have or are following quarantine protocols at home.
“I fully expect that we’ll diagnose a lot of asymptomatic, positive patients,” Housman said. “The most critical thing for me is, are our inpatient admissions for COVID-19 patients increasing?
“I’m not terribly worried if we’re testing asymptomatic people that have very mild disease, who find out they’re positive and can stay at home (through the disease). The statistic that could be very concerning would be if we see a sharp increase in our inpatient COVID-19 population,” he said.
“If it starts to double or triple, then obviously we’re going to have to take a step back — and the governor will take a step back at that point — and we’ll put more restrictions in place.”
Franke agrees expanding testing will likely result in an increase of positive cases.
“As we open up the ability to get out and about, be in businesses, come into the hospital and go to church, we expect to see a bump in the number of patients and we need to be able to accommodate for that,” she said.
“As we are lifting stay-at-home restrictions as time goes on, those few people that are positive are going to expose more individuals, so you expect there to be a little surge here in western Kentucky as things open up.”
Multi-disciplinary teams at each hospital meet daily to review the number of patients, resources available, including beds, and how to respond to changing conditions.
Housman and Franke praised the cooperation between their health care systems and with other agencies and officials within the community to plan for and be able to respond to the coronavirus as conditions change.
“It’s really been a fantastic effort to coordinate all aspects of the response to this pandemic,” Housman said. “We’ve all pitched in and done our part and everyone has worked very well together, been open and honest and willing to help. It’s been wonderful.”
Franke said: “I like the ‘silver linings’ approach. We’ve taken a challenge and really done some positive things with it throughout the community.”
