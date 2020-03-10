The U.S. Post Office in downtown Paducah will host a passport fair this weekend.
The post office, located at 300 S. Fourth St., is hosting a Passport Fair at 9 a.m.-noon Saturday to assist international travelers. Fairs serve customers on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointments are needed, but there is a limited capacity for acceptance.
It’s required for international travel, but a passport can also be used in place of a Real ID compliant license to board a plane for domestic travel beginning Oct. 1.
For appointments during regular passport processing hours, the U.S. Postal Service made scheduling easier with the USPS Retail Customer Appointment Scheduler tool at usps.com/scheduler. The tool provides customers with an easy, convenient way to schedule appointments to apply for a passport, according to USPS.
People may need to allow for extra time if they’re looking to apply for or renew a passport. According to the U.S. State Department, the average time for applications and renewals is currently six to eight weeks.
USPS suggests travelers check the expiration date on their U.S. passport. Many countries require a passport have as much as six months’ validity remaining for entry. Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas. However, for an additional fee, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks.
To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers. Applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card. Applicants 15 and under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 and 17 require only one parent be present.
For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the State Department’s travel website at www.travel.state.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.