Paducah Parks and Recreation invites the public to celebrate “Parks to Kids Day” on Saturday.
According to the city, the event is a twist on National Park Trust’s annual celebration, “Kids to Parks Day,” that encourages outdoor exploration at parks. Due to social distancing guidelines, this year’s goal is to bring park activities to backyards and neighborhoods. The activities include a nature scavenger hunt, bug hunts, activity bingo, pressed flowers craft and a tree game.
“During this pandemic and era of social distancing, I hope there grows an even greater appreciation of nature and our environment as we create memories with those close to us,” Parks and Recreation director Mark Thompson said.
“This day focusing on outdoor recreation coupled with education about ecology, biology and the arts hopefully will help develop the next generation of parks and environmental stewards.”
Amie Clark, assistant director for Parks and Recreation, added that the department has worked hard over the past several weeks to make recreational activities virtual by using social media sites.
She said it’ll allow families to participate together at home by practicing skills, taking classes, making arts and crafts projects and providing tips to stay active and healthy at home.
“Parks to Kids Day is a great opportunity for us to celebrate parks and recreation as an entire community, while also following current guidelines of staying healthy at home,” Clark said. “We have put together a few activities, specifically for this event, to give families opportunities for plenty of backyard fun.”
People can visit the Parks Department’s Facebook page at @PaducahParks for a list of activities that’ll encourage everyone to experience the outdoors, or go to paducahky.gov/ recreation-home. Visit parktrust.org for more information about the National Park Trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.