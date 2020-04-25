Tyler Carter was born without a fibula bone in his right leg and had that leg amputated below the knee when he was 1 year old.
When he was 8, he went to a weeklong sports camp where they taught him how to ski. From that moment on, he loved to ski and worked at it until he qualified for the 2014 and 2018 Paralympic Games.
Carter’s message of success and perseverance through challenge was brought Friday to members of fourth-grade classes at Clark and Morgan elementary schools through Zoom.
He began by talking about the frustrations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re kind of stuck at home,” he said. “You can’t go to stores and the parks are closing. We have to find a new way to do things, things that keep us occupied.
“The biggest thing is to stay positive. So, try to find positives in life.”
He recommended that people make out a schedule or stay in a routine.
“It’s OK if you’re upset, if you’re sad or you miss your friends or you’re emotional,” he said. “It’s OK to feel that. Everyone is, and there will be a time when things get better. We’re going to get through this; we’re going to be resilient through this.
“So, don’t be worried if it feels weird or you’re a little upset or you wake up in the morning and say, ‘I want to see my friends.’ We can see them through virtual stuff like this, you can call them, you can text them. But we’ll get through this.”
Carter spoke to the fourth-graders about challenges that people face every day.
“Throughout life, you’re going to have challenges and obstacles,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s in school, athletic-related, if you’re into music and band — you’re always going to have stuff to try and challenge you.
“It’s important to remember not to give up; never give up. You can really accomplish some amazing things if you try, if you set your mind to it. You take it a day at a time and keep moving.”
Carter also spoke about setting goals to achieve things.
“Being on the 2014 Paralympic team — for the longest time, that was all I wanted,” he said. “That’s what I was working toward.
“So, when you have these goals, it keeps you focused and keeps you on track so that you don’t stray too much from that path; keep that motivation, keep that mindset to go forward.”
