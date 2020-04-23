LA CENTER — After already having celebrated 99 of them, Roberta Payne didn’t want a big fuss made about her birthday, especially in the midst of a global pandemic.
She got one anyway Wednesday evening, marking her 100th turn around the sun waving and calling thank yous to a parade of vehicles draped with “We Love You” signs and balloons rolling past her Ballard County home.
“I actually was stunned,” Payne said.
“I sat out there and cried. I’ve never seen so many people.”
First responders with lights flashing and sirens blaring kicked off the socially distant celebration, which replaced the originally planned reception at First Baptist Church of La Center.
“I just can’t get over that someone like me could have a bunch of people come by and wish me happy birthday like that,” she said.
Born near Sikeston, Missouri, Payne spent her early childhood near Chicago, where she recalled “Al Capone lived very close to me.”
Her family led a comfortable life until the Great Depression hit in 1929.
“Along came the crash and it took everything that we had,” Payne said.
The family moved a few times after that. Payne briefly lived in La Center with her grandmother, moved away and came back when she married at 17. She’s lived other places, including a decades-long stint in Florida, but eventually moved back again.
She’s outlived three husbands, a son and a grandson, helped manufacture parts for airplanes during World War II and worked various other jobs.
“I worked everything there was to work at,” she said.
Faye Smith, Payne’s former daughter-in-law, said Payne has been like a mother to her, and she was glad she could have a celebration even without a classic social event.
“It was absolutely wonderful,” said Smith, estimating at least 100 people were involved in the birthday parade. “It’s a blessing to your heart.”
She called Payne “a remarkable woman” and marveled at her longevity and the active lifestyle she maintains.
“She still gets out and walks, lives by herself, does all of her own work,” Smith said.
And when it became apparent the pandemic would cancel the initial birthday plans, she couldn’t let Payne go without a special day.
“That’s all we could do,” she said of the parade.
Payne said she’s “never seen anything like” the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects both on health and society.
“I would like to get out just like everybody else would. I like people, and I like to go to church every Sunday,” she said, but advised people to continue following the recommendations of medical experts and orders issued by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“I would advise people to stay in and behave themselves until (the virus) stops itself,” she said.
For Payne, faith plays a significant role in her attitude toward her longevity — “I have my God and He has been good to me” — and the rest she credits to hard work and a healthy lifestyle.
Asked if she’s concerned about catching the coronavirus, Payne laughed.
“No, I’m not scared of anything. When God decides it’s time, I’ll go with a smile on my face,” she said.
However long she lives, Payne called her 100th birthday unforgettable.
“I never had anything like that in my life, or ever hope to.”
