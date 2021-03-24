Workers install a new pane of glass on the Washington Street side of the McCracken County Public Library Monday afternoon. While COVID-19 has delayed the project considerably, the institution is in the process of replacing the 20-year-old doors and glass, which is original to the 50-year-old building, at both its entrances — a $153,000 project, interim director Sarah McGowan told The Sun. These new doors will offer increased accessibility once installed. Later this week, the Kentucky Avenue entrance will close for work and patrons will be able to enter only through the Washington Street doors.
top story
Pane management
- By DEREK OPERLE doperle@paducahsun.com
