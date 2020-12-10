MARION — The pandemic may have put a roadblock on the Stuff the Bus campaign at Crittenden County Schools, but a student found an alternative way to collect donations that benefit the community.
Stuff the Bus, which usually takes place every December, is an initiative in which Crittenden County middle and high schools work together to fill a school bus with gift items, such as hats, socks, hygiene products, cologne, makeup and games. The gifts would then be distributed to families with teens and preteens.
In previous years, there were friendly competitions among classes in Crittenden County Schools to see which could bring in the most donations. Each year, they collectively gathered up to 5,000 items.
Maggie Blazina, a junior at Crittenden County High School, came up with Stuff the Bus about five years ago, when she was a sixth-grader. She was inspired to create the campaign after helping with the Stuff the Truck food drive and fundraiser at Baptist Health Paducah.
“I noticed there was a need in our community for teenagers my age, mainly, that did not get as many gifts as the children were here in Marion,” Blazina said. “So once I had seen that need, I noticed, ‘Why can’t we do something like that in our community?’ So that’s when I thought it’d be a good idea to create Stuff the Bus here.”
But this year, Stuff the Bus is not possible in the traditional sense, because Kentucky middle and high schools cannot resume in-person classes until Jan. 4 at the earliest, per Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order.
Blazina then came up with an alternative to keep the tradition of giving going. She asked several Marion businesses to help collect donations. Each of those stores has a box where people can drop off items. Those who do donate would then get a discount on purchases at the stores.
“The businesses, I know in the past, always have supported me, even with just Stuff the Bus in our schools,” Blazina said. “So I was very fortunate that we reached out to the businesses in a group mass text, and they all were eager to jump on that. So we’re very lucky to have them support us.”
The following businesses are offering discounts for anyone who drops off donations — such as clothing, bath sets, hats, ear buds, jewelry, makeup and other teen gifts — as part of the Stuff the Bus campaign:
• Signature Boutique: 20% off all regular-priced items, which cannot be combined with any other discounts or special sales. Additionally, customers can get 20% off any item that they plan to drop into the Stuff the Bus box.
• Bowtanical’s Florist and Gift Shop: 10% off a purchase, including any existing sales.
• Superior Trophies, Screen Printing & Embroidery: 20% discount on all purchases.
• Hodge’s Sports and Apparel: 20% off ladies’ apparel.
• RUIE Creative Boutique and Gift Shop: 20% off items purchased to be donated.
In addition, people can drop off donations at H&H Home and Hardware, Deer Creek Baptist Church and Mexico Baptist Church in Marion.
While the businesses continue to collect gifts, the real gift for Blazina is just seeing the impact on families.
“That’s probably my favorite thing about this,” Blazina said. “I love once we get to drop all the items off, and the family comes in that day to shop, and you just see how excited they are to find the perfect gift for their child.”
Stuff the Bus will continue to collect donations through Wednesday.
The Stuff the Bus campaign is part of Crittenden County’s Community Christmas initiative, organized by the Crittenden County Interagency Council. The initiative collects gifts, coats and food for families in need.
This year, 97 families have signed up to benefit from Community Christmas, said Brandie Ledford, director of the Crittenden County Public Library, which is a member organization of the interagency council. The 97 families consist of 161 adults, 152 children and 41 teens. Ledford said those numbers are nearly double that of 2019.
Ledford said right now, the greatest needs are donations for the Stuff the Bus campaign, as well as monetary donations to help fund gift cards for teens and grocery cards for seniors. Monetary donations can be dropped off at any Farmers Bank branch in Marion.
In addition, Cash Express in Marion is collecting new toys and coats, and the Crittenden County Public Library is collecting new children’s books that will also be distributed to the families.
The last day to donate to Community Christmas is Wednesday. The items will be distributed to families on Dec. 18 in a drive-thru arrangement at Marion Baptist Church.
