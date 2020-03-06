Two new exhibits have come to West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s Paducah School of Art and Design this week: “Retrograde,” select works by Shannon Duffy and Erich Neitzke opened Thursday night and “21st Century McCracken County Community Centers” opens Tuesday.
Both exhibitions will be housed in the college’s 2D Graphic and Design Building at 905 Harrison St.
“Retrograde” features works by PSAD adjunct instructors Duffy and Neitzke, with Duffy exhibiting jewelry and metalsmithing and Neitzke exhibiting relief prints, screen prints, and print inspired wall pieces
The “21st Century McCracken County Community Centers” exhibition features works by McCracken County public school students participating in this year’s 21st Century art program, encouraging participation in afterschool educational programs in other areas of academic need.
A free reception for “Community Centers” will be at 5 p.m. on its opening night.
The exhibitions will remain on display through April 10. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
