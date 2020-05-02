Paducah’s Tip Jar, a fundraiser to support restaurant and service industry workers affected by the COVID-19 crisis, met its initial goal and crossed the $50,000 mark Thursday.
With all restaurants closed to in-house dining and limited to carry-out, drive-thru and delivery, Paducah mayoral candidate George Bray and his wife, Angie, started the initiative with Family Service Society in March.
“COVID-19 has affected many, many different workers, people and industries in different ways,” Bray told The Sun on Thursday. “It’s negatively affected many industries and our economy, but the restaurant workers are one of the most affected groups.
“These folks, they live off their tips, and they’ve been devastated. They need help more than anybody.”
As of Friday afternoon, $51,024 had been collected through a GoFundMe account created for the initiative and donations directly to the Family Service Society.
Candace Melloy, Family Service Society executive director, said the fundraiser is a crucial one and was honored to take part in it.
“It is vital to support our local community members during this time of uncertainty,” she said. “We are all a team, a family in Paducah/McCracken and we want to make sure every member of our family is being cared for.”
Melloy and the FSS started distributing money to grant applicants Friday. Interviews for the grants — which can be up to $500 — have been conducted for the past week. The amount of each grant will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
Any service industry worker looking to apply for one of these grants can do so by calling Family Service Society at 270-443-4838.
Paducah’s Tip Jar will continue to collect money until Bray and Melloy can assess the overall demand for the grants.
Bray is satisfied with the initiative’s results through March and April.
“Angie and I are absolutely elated and thankful for the almost 300 people that have made contributions in the community, so it’s been a real community effort,” he said. “It’s been a labor of love for us.
“The thing that’s been the most encouraging for us is seeing so many people that see the same need that we have from our restaurant workers.”
