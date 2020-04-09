McCracken County is filled with restaurants, bars and similar businesses, leaving many workers unable to work shifts, earn tips and make their living, as the nation deals with coronavirus-related closures and restrictions.
It’s the new temporary, but still indefinite, reality to limit spread of COVID-19.
The longer it lasts, the worse it will get for workers, according to Paducah Beer Werks manager J.P. Birchfield, who’s been in the restaurant industry for more than 30 years.
He praised his boss, owner Todd Blume, and Blume’s support for staff, and explained that every case is different for restaurant workers as they may have spouses or be single and live by themselves. They may be very young or older.
”A lot of these people right now are really hurting,” he said.
“As you know, servers in the state of Kentucky only make $2.13 an hour. As far as unemployment goes, most of the time unemployment checks are based off of what you’ve earned in the last quarters of your earning, so $2.13 an hour and ... your tips, even your unemployment checks aren’t near what you were making, aren’t even close, so they kind of take a huge hit on drawing unemployment.”
Paducah’s Tip Jar, a local fundraiser, began in March to help these restaurant workers in McCracken County who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s since garnered nearly $15,000 through GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/paducah0392-tip-jar) and an additional $6,250 in checks, as of late Wednesday afternoon.
Paducah mayoral candidate George Bray said he and his wife, Angie, started the fundraiser because they’d go to dinner several times a week, going to different places and got to know staff when they went back to the same places over and over again.
“It came immediately apparent to us that all of those folks, who live on essentially their tips, were going to be disenfranchised very quickly, which they were,” he said. “Our immediate reaction was that we knew that there was going to be a lot of elements of society that would be affected by this, but we knew that this particular group of people would be affected immediately and pretty dramatically.”
Paducah Tip Jar’s goal is to raise $50,000, and Bray is confident they’ll reach it.
It partnered with nonprofit Family Service Society, which Bray said has experience in administering funds and helping people with rent, medical bills, utilities and also has skills and staff to qualify people for the funds.
Candace Melloy, executive director for Family Service Society, said “lots of folks” contact it daily about their needs, such as food, rent and utilities. She reported people contributed $6,250 directly to the nonprofit for the fund, instead of the GoFundMe.
“And so funds like Paducah’s Tip Jar are going to help us meet all of those needs, so we’re extremely thankful and extremely excited,” she said. “We’re very excited to be able to have that coming in to offer to the community.”
She hopes disbursement starts around May 1 at the latest, and it’s working to get funds ready for disbursement earlier. Once that happens, people will need to contact Family Service Society. Its number is 270-443-4838.
“They call and we’ll do an assessment over the phone,” Melloy said. “There will be some documentation and stuff we need, but we’ll work with them on how to get that to us, most likely through email.
“Then, we will do the disbursement of funds directly to the vendor, so to the utility company or to the landlord or whatever it may be, so that we don’t have to worry about clients coming into our office or doing a whole bunch of running around or anything — they’ll be able to just do everything over the phone and through email.”
