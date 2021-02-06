Paducah’s Britton Shurley has reason to celebrate. His first poetry chapbook, “Spinning the Vast Fantastic,” was recently published by the North Carolina-based Bull City Press.
Shurley, who has worked at West Kentucky Community and Technical College for the past 12 years and serves as an associate professor of English and dean of Humanities, Fine Arts, Business and Social Science, said his collection reminds readers to enjoy the world around them.
“Some of this chapbook’s poems are four or five years old, and others are much younger. But I think the thread which holds this collection together is the urge to slow life down, to pay attention to those moments of joy and awe we often overlook in our lives,” he said.
— WKCTC
Shurley said he’s thrilled to have his first collection come out with Bull City Press.
“I’ve admired them (Bull City) for a long time, and they’ve been amazing to work with throughout the whole process. Admittedly, a pandemic is not the ideal time for a book release, but in a way, this feels like the right time for these poems to go out in the world.”
Shurley’s poetry has appeared in such journals as Southern Humanities Review, Hampden-Sydney Poetry Review and Southern Indiana Review. He is the recipient of Emerging Artist Awards from the Kentucky Arts Council in both 2011 and 2016. Together with his wife and poet, Amelia Martens, they edit WKCTC’s “Exit 7: A Journal of Literature & Art” and also curate the Rivertown Reading Series.
