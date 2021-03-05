Ballard County authorities arrested a Paducah woman Wednesday night on suspicion of drug possession and reckless driving.
Around 9:30 p.m., Ballard County Sheriff’s deputies said they saw a 2012 White GMC Yukon driving recklessly on U.S. 60. They said the vehicle — driven by Patsy Wray, 37 — crossed into the opposite lane, almost striking the deputy’s vehicle as well as another vehicle, “forcing both to make evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.”
With assistance from the La Center Police Department, the Yukon was stopped at a business parking lot in La Center.
Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, mixed prescription medication, and other items associated with illegal drug use. Wray was arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail.
She is charged with reckless driving; improper lane usage; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); drug paraphernalia, buy/possess; and prescription controlled substance not in an appropriate container.
