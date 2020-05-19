A Paducah woman faces DUI and other charges after a Sunday vehicle crash in McCracken County.
Due to her injuries, Samantha Messenger, 19, was cited into court on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, no insurance, DUI (aggravated), assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
Around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at the Old Mayfield Road and Elmdale Road intersection. Deputies determined that a white 2011 Kia Rio left the west side of the roadway and hit a concrete culvert, according to a news release.
The release reports the vehicle’s occupants had left the scene.
It also reported that deputies located Messenger at her Paducah home, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries. The sheriff’s office alleged she was under the influence of alcohol when driving the vehicle.
A passenger, Scott Sontag, 45, of Paducah, also received treatment for injuries at a local hospital. A 2-year-old passenger in the vehicle did not appear to be injured, the sheriff’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.