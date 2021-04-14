Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah woman on prostitution charges Monday.
Detectives had received complaints alleging LaShona L. Henderson, 25, was posting online ads for prostitution on the internet.
An undercover sheriff’s detective contacted Henderson through the ad.
Henderson agreed to have sexual intercourse with the undercover detective in return for money, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Detectives arrested Henderson at her Marquess Drive residence after she directed the undercover detective to meet her there.
She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
