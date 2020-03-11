A Paducah woman was arrested last Thursday in relation to a gold bracelet reported stolen at a local retirement home.
Stephanie A. Owen, 52, is charged with receiving stolen property (over $500).
According to a news release, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office personnel were contacted Feb. 19 by a resident at a retirement home about a theft. The victim said a gold bracelet with diamonds, valued at approximately $2,000, went missing from her room at the facility around Feb. 7. The room was locked at all times.
MCSO said detectives started an investigation into people with key controlled access to the room on Feb. 24. The following day, on Feb. 25, they were notified the bracelet had been returned by Owen, who was a housekeeper at the facility and had a key to the room.
The release said MCSO detectives interviewed Owen, who allegedly gave a story that “wasn’t plausible to a reasonable person.” It also said followup investigations were done and parts of Owen’s account of events were false.
