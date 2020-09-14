A Paducah woman faces DUI and assault charges after a head-on collision injured two people Monday afternoon on Benton Road, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sgt. Jim Wilson said the sheriff's office responded to the crash at 3:47 p.m. Authorities, after speaking to witnesses, believe driver Kelly Gilbert was possibly under the influence of "an intoxicating substance." She was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital's emergency room for treatment of her injuries and was charged with DUI, first offense (aggravated), and second degree assault, Wilson stated.
The sheriff's office did not identify the driver of the second vehicle. That person was flown out via helicopter due to serious injuries, Wilson reported.
