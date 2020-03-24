Paducah Water plans to change to 30-day reading and billing.
The utility has read most water meters every 60 days for many years. The meter readings were divided in half and billed monthly since readings provided two months of water usage. It resulted in a “first half” and “second half” bill, which many customers found confusing, according to Paducah Water.
Paducah Water is initiating the process of converting its system to 30-day reading and billing and this change will occur in April. It’ll begin with the Reidland and Massac areas, in addition to certain neighborhoods within city limits.
The transition will require Paducah Water to “catch up” on the final second half water bill. It will be divided over six months rather than including the total amount of the final second half water bill on the new 30-day bill.
“We are excited to begin the process 30-day billing for many of our customers and we plan to convert the entire system over the next few years,” said Bill Robertson, Paducah Water general manager, in a news release.
“This change will prove beneficial, as readings will be more current and easier to understand. Also, changes in water usage will be recognized much sooner, which is especially helpful for customers who may have a water leak.”
Residents may contact the customer service department at 270-442-2746 for more information. They can also email info@pwwky.com, or visit pwwky.com.
