Walmart’s efforts to expand COVID-19 test sites in Kentucky includes the Paducah store on Hinkleville Road, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday.
The Paducah Walmart test site will open Friday, along with Walmarts in Ashland, Bowling Green, Leitchfield, London, Pikeville and Richmond.
Beshear previously said in partnership with Kroger, new testing locations could open in Richmond, Mayfield, Louisville and Hartford this week.
More information on COVID-19 testing throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.