Paducah Tilghman High School sophomores Kate Bidwell and Nathaniel Skinner have earned local and state honors in the Daughters of the American Revolution Junior American Citizen contest.
This year’s contest theme is “The 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower: Rise and Shine for New Opportunities in a New Land.”
Bidwell was named both county and state champion in the Community Service category.
Skinner was named both county and state champion in the Short Story category.
Both students will advance to the multi-state district competition.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.