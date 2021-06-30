A former Christian County High School athletic director and football head coach has been charged in connection to theft charges.
Steve Lovelace, who in April joined the Paducah Tilghman football staff after resigning as Christian County football coach in March, was arrested Monday, according to YourSportsEdge.com.
“We are aware of the situation in Christian County. We are monitoring it closely, and we are in communication with the commonwealth’s attorney,” Paducah Independent School District Superintendent Donald Shively told The Sun Tuesday. “Mr. Lovelace was highly recommended for his work with children when reference calls were made to Christian County schools. As we progress through the situation, we are going to do what is best for our children.”
Shively did not comment further.
The 51-year-old Lovelace faces charges of theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500 and theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $10,000.
He allegedly converted over $500 but less than $10,000 in funds or checks from the Christian County High School Football Booster Club/Quarterback Club. The indictment also alleged the unlawful conversion was for his own personal use, with the “intent to benefit himself or another not entitled thereto.” The charge is a Class D felony.
“As this matter does not involve a current Christian County Public School employee, Superintendent Chris Bentzel has no comment,” Christian County Public School Director of Communications John Rittenhouse said Tuesday.
The indictment also alleges Lovelace unlawfully converted more than $10,000 in cash or checks that belonged to Christian County High School. The indictment indicated the conversion was for his “own personal use, with the intent to benefit himself or another not entitled to.” The charge is a Class C felony.
Lovelace is scheduled to appear in Christian Circuit Court on July 7.
The Sun contacted Paducah Tilghman High School for comment, but no one from the school returned the call.
Lovelace’s career at Christian County came to a close after going 100-67 with a pair of state championship games.
The Sun journalist David B. Snow contributed to this report.
