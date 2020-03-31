The Paducah Independent School District announced Monday that it would continue instruction and food delivery through the former spring break week, April 6-10.
Superintendent Donald Shively said the move was taken so that students, faculty and staff would be able to “take time off on the back end of the calendar in May.”
Originally, the school district would take Non-Traditional Instruction, or NTI days, through April 17, but treat April 6-10 as a spring break to allow students and faculty a respite.
Now, spring break will be treated like any other week, but schools will let out one week earlier than originally scheduled.
“We don’t want to disrupt our feeding and our instructional services momentum,” Shively said. “This would probably put (students) in a better place to take a family vacation, at the end of May or June or July, when we are hopeful that the travel restrictions are lifted.”
Shively said that he was hopeful that Gov. Andy Beshear would allow students to go back to school at some point this school year, in April or May.
“We are working at the guidance of our local and state health officials on that,” he said, “but we’re hopeful that we’ll see normal school resume.
“We do have students who are in situations where they’re taking Advanced Placement tests at the end of the school year. This gives us another week of instruction to take that test.”
In a letter addressed to parents of Paducah students, Shively said, “If you, as the parent, want your children to have next week off, your children have assignments for the next two weeks, so they can work ahead this week.
“The governor is urging all citizens to not travel unless it’s essential, so we encourage you to stay home and continue with instruction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.