All four school systems in McCracken County will open with masks being optional and parents being asked to screen their students before they come to school.
Paducah Independent School District posted its three-tiered school-opening guidelines on its website on Friday.
Among its Level 1 guidelines are:
• Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher should stay home, with parents contacting the school regarding the student’s symptoms. Students should be symptom-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication before being allowed to return to school.
• Masks will be required on school buses for all students. This is required under a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order.
• Paducah schools will adhere to maintaining 3 feet of distancing when possible. When distancing is not possible in a classroom setting, pods may be utilized as a means to limit exposures or quarantines.
Paducah schools open on Aug. 18.
Community Christian Academy is the first school system to open in the county, with students coming in on Wednesday.
“For the 2021-22 school year, masks will be optional for all CCA students,” CCA Principal Amy Carrico wrote in an email to The Sun. “CCA will utilize social distancing when possible in middle school and high school classrooms as we utilized last year. We will continue with our sanitation and cleaning procedures from 2020-21 and will work vigilantly to create a safe learning environment.”
All four school systems will have in-school instruction five days a week.
“CCA will have in-school instruction for all students unless due to quarantine or COVID positivity,” Carrico wrote in her email. “We will work with parents on a case-by-case basis to accommodate for any needs that families might have during the school year.”
School-opening guidelines for McCracken County and St. Mary school systems were published in the July 30 issue of The Paducah Sun.
McCracken County schools will open Thursday, while St. Mary schools will open on Aug. 12.
