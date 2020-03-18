The American Quilter’s Society officially postponed its Paducah QuiltWeek on Tuesday afternoon due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The annual event, which regularly draws more than 30,000 people from around the world to western Kentucky, has been rescheduled for Sept. 2-5 instead of its originally planned dates of April 22-25.
“The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us, and we believe that this is the most prudent course of action at this time,” AQS Founder Meredith Schroeder said.
The federal government’s recommendation that large gatherings not take place during this time of public health concern was ultimately the deciding factor for the organization.
“We certainly don’t want to bring a lot of people into our community. We don’t want any of our community to get sick and neither would we want our visitors to get sick,” said Bonnie Browning, the show director for AQS. “It certainly didn’t make any sense for us to try and hold an event.”
While the decision wasn’t announced until Tuesday, it’s a move the organization considered for some time. The announcement was delayed until the new dates could be selected.
“The time-consuming part of this has been that we had to find a time that we could use the convention center that fit into the schedule of shows that we already do,” Browning said. “I think every event is looking at what’s happened in the other countries. Certainly our country is behind on the testing that needs to be done, but they keep telling us that they’re going to get that brought up to speed.
“In these other countries this lasted a couple months, and hopefully we’re outside that window by choosing a September date.”
This new date was selected with input from government officials and the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center.
“The health and safety of our community is our No. 1 priority,” Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said. “We have worked very hard over the last week to ensure the Paducah AQS event has an opportunity to successfully be rescheduled. Once we get through this tough time with the COVID-19, we will need the economic injection that AQS QuiltWeek provides to Paducah and the surrounding region.”
Paducah City Manager Jim Arndt praised the organization’s decision-making.
“I’m pleased to hear that the American Quilter’s Society has been able to secure dates later this year to hold the annual show,” he said. “This is the best decision in light of the COVID-19 situation.
“We are taking the social distancing guidelines seriously and want everyone to stay healthy.”
Browning expects many of QuiltWeek’s vendors, lecturers and attendees to carry over to the new dates. The timeline for the availability of new registration materials is currently unknown.
