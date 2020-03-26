The City of Paducah Public Works Department announced changes that it has made to help its workers avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
People should put all garbage inside their rollout containers, and they should not be overfilled so garbage stays inside the receptacle. Garbage outside of the containers will not be collected.
For commercial customers, all garbage should be contained in the dumpster.
Brush and bulk items like couches will continue to be collected.
The Public Works compost facility is closed until further notice.
