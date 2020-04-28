For the second time, Paducah Power System has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider Diamond designation from the American Public Power Association for providing reliable and safe electric service.
The designation, which lasts three years, recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement.
There are three levels of RP3 ratings: gold, platinum and the highest that can be achieved, diamond. PPS earned the diamond designation in 2017, and has held the platinum designation for several years.
“We take a lot of pride in the work we do to power our community,” said Dave Carroll, PPS general manager. “It’s nice to be recognized as among the ‘best of the best’ on a national level.”
