On Jason Montgomery’s second day at the police academy in 2001, terrorists flew two hijacked planes into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers.
Amid other national security and health concerns like the anthrax mail scares, SARS, the bird flu and swine flu, he’s just kept policing, now in his 19th year with the Paducah Police Department.
But “this is nothing like I’ve ever been through in my career,” Montgomery said last week, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic and its ripple effects throughout all aspects of life.
While the coronavirus hasn’t fundamentally changed policing, Montgomery said it has forced departments into thinking more creatively and attempting to keep the public’s confidence while limiting contact with the community they serve.
“There’s definitely the added stress of knowing that you may encounter somebody that’s sick,” Montgomery said.
But while individuals and the department may try to mitigate the threat to themselves, their families and the city as a whole by washing hands, social distancing and limiting contact, there are situations when an immediate threat to a person’s life takes the most precedence.
“It’s chaotic and you’re trying to keep people separated and keep things from escalating,” Montgomery said.
In highly dangerous situations, especially domestic incidents that can’t be handled by phone or an officer standing six feet away, sometimes the risk of viral exposure can’t be avoided.
“That’s not something you can really focus on,” Montgomery said
Officer Jason Armstrong, who was hired in January 2018, said he’s adapted well to the procedural changes the pandemic has wrought, and he doesn’t have long-ingrained habits to rethink and upend.
“Of course we’re trying to handle just about everything we can via phone. Theft reports … if there’s no one in person, no one’s life is in danger,” he said.
But while the emphasis on remote or socially distant procedures may be necessary for the time being, Armstrong said in-person policing will always be the ideal.
“I think there is kind of a disconnect because we’re having to handle things through phone,” he said.
“A lot of the ways we communicate is through body language.”
Whether gathering information from victims, witnesses or persons of interest, or attempting to put an agitated person at ease and help them to trust officers, body language can be critical.
But beyond that, Armstrong said he appreciates the community feeling of proactive policing and establishing relationships and a rapport with his city.
“I love getting out of the car, going in different houses, interacting, seeing how people live their lives,” he said.
Montgomery said that, while police and other first responders can often be put on a pedestal for continuing to serve the public during times of crisis, they’re still individuals with the same stresses as most people.
“In our off time we don’t have those outlets (for stress relief) that we used to have. We’re kind of going through the same things as everybody else.”
And despite the changes in procedure and visibility, Montgomery said he hopes the community knows it can count on its police department.
“We definitely want people to know we’re here if we’re needed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.