The Paducah Police Department plans to apply for about $34,000 in grant funds for an aerial drone, which could be used in various situations, ranging from crime and collision scenes to special events with large crowds.
Earlier this week, Paducah city officials authorized the department’s applications for a pair of federal grants through the U.S. Department of Justice. If awarded, Police Chief Brian Laird said funding would be used on the department’s first drone, or “unmanned aerial system,” and to buy handheld radios to replace older equipment.
The larger grant is the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which provides funding to help eligible states, local governments and other entities in “preventing, preparing for and responding to the coronavirus,” according to city documents. The department plans to apply for $34,145.75 in funding. It doesn’t require a local match.
Laird said a drone is “another tool” and not something Paducah police can support in its budget, especially in current times. The department applied for a grant for one before, but didn’t receive it.
“It’s a drone and the way that we plan to utilize that is, obviously, it allows you to do several different things,” he told The Sun. “No. 1, it helps on vehicle collisions. Whenever we have collision scenes, it allows our collision reconstructionist to be able to map those areas better — same thing with the crime scenes.
“It allows you to get aerial views that help with prosecution in court, be able to show where evidence is located at, things like that. Also, it allows us to help look for missing persons, so if we have somebody in a wooded area, it would allow for that as well.”
There’s applications for special events, too.
“It gives us the opportunity to be able to kind of patrol those in a little bit different manner because you can cover a lot more ground with one of those than you can by moving somebody through a large crowd,” he said. “So you talk about, like Barbecue on the River or a similar type festival, it gives you an opportunity to be able to patrol those areas from the sky instead of just on foot.”
Laird also explained how a drone could assist with social distancing efforts, which has been emphasized in recent months as a top method of preventing illness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I believe they have speaker capabilities on them as well that allow you to be able to communicate a message to people,” he said. “That’d be some ways that would be utilized, if that was necessary. Everybody is doing a really good job right now, so we haven’t had a whole lot of involvement in having to keep people distant from each other.”
The second application is for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. Paducah police have applied for and received the JAG grant before. It proposes to get five handheld radios that cost an estimated $13,094.65.
However, Laird said the department would spend only what the grant covers.
“Both of these are examples of where we’re constantly looking for other funding sources for things that we need, so that doesn’t come out of the main city budget,” he said. “We’re constantly seeking alternative funding sources for the things that we need.”
