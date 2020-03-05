The Paducah Police Department plans to apply for a $375,000 grant that could allow it to hire three school resource officers to use within the Paducah Independent School District, while the Paducah Fire Department seeks to replace aging firefighting equipment.
“It’s just part of our ongoing conversations that we have with the school superintendent (Donald Shively),” Police Chief Brian Laird said.
“He and I have talked quite a bit about just having a stronger presence within the schools, and there was an opportunity that came up with this grant that became available about a month ago. And so, in cooperation with Paducah Public Schools, we looked at applying for a grant … to hire three people to be able to work within the schools.”
The grant application, which Paducah city commissioners authorized, is for the 2020 COPS Hiring Program grant through the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. If awarded, the estimated cost for salary and fringe benefits is $797,604 over a three-year period and it would involve a local match of $422,604 by the school district, as indicated by city documents. The city anticipates no cost to itself for salary and fringe benefits.
However, Shively explained the matching amount is not set and would be subject to change, pending discussion and board approval. He called the COPS grant a “great opportunity” to explore.
“In our conversations, it’s ‘Let’s explore this. Let’s write the grant. If we get the grant, then we’ll sit down and start figuring out the exact matching funds and how we would get to that,’ ” Shively said.
Laird noted the matching amount is a “worst-case scenario” and it’s for hiring brand new officers, adding that hiring back retired officers would be less costly.
“Nothing is set in stone, as far as exactly how all this is going to work,” Laird said. “We’re still developing that. We’re still working with the school system to try to figure out exactly how all this is going to work, but we had to get this on the (commission’s) agenda and get the approval to even apply for the grant.”
Paducah police have outreach programs in city schools, including D.A.R.E. education in elementary schools and other initiatives, but it doesn’t have school resource officers. City schools have one officer stationed at Paducah Tilghman High School, who is a district employee.
“As a school district, we have a tremendous partnership with the Paducah Police Department,” Shively said. “There’s a lot of trust, and this was a way to potentially partner together to help bring additional school resource officers into our school district.”
The COPS grant is one of two grant application requests approved last week by Paducah city officials regarding police and fire, as the fire department seeks $34,200 in grant funding through the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
If it’s granted, PFD Deputy Chief of Operations Matt Tinsley said the funding would be used for new fire hoses, supply lines and nozzles. It would help the fire department meet National Fire Protection Association guidelines on the needed water flow for a single-family residential home.
The project cost is an estimated $38,000. A 10% match of $3,800 would be required, and it would come from its general fund.
He also said it’d provide for roughly 6,000 feet of hose and around 10 nozzles.
“We’re just trying to replace some old hose and nozzles that we’ve had more than 20 years,” Tinsley said. “They’re starting to get age and fail on us.”
