Paducah police arrested eight people and were searching for eight more Wednesday after a McCracken County grand jury handed down indictment warrants on drug charges.
The Paducah Police Department Drug Unit began a series of investigations several months ago, purchasing oxycodone, fentanyl, ecstasy and methamphetamine. They also obtained charges against individuals for possessing marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin.
The cases were presented to a grand jury on July 9.
Those arrested:
• Adam Timothy Kennedy, 41, of Bradley Street, on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Savanah J. Adams-Luna, 27, of Ledbetter, on an indictment warrant charging her with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Pamela S. Blair, 59, of Monroe Street, on an indictment warrant charging her with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Jay Carlton Clark, 59, of Brighton Cove, on indictment warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Tommy Joe Amis, 53, of Crosswinds Drive, on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Matthew S. Wray, 26, of Rutter Street, on an indictment warrant charging him with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and trafficking in marijuana.
• Christopher Watkins, 42, of North 12th Street, on an indictment warrant charging him with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Paris LaRoyce Thomas, 30, of South 22nd Street, on an indictment warrant charging him with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Still sought:
• Timothy Allen Purdue, 50, of Monroe Street, charged in an indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Jason Lee Dowell, 42, of Said Road, charged in an indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Julie Dawn Jacobs, 35, of South 4th Street, charged in an indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Julie D. Bustamante, 38, of Nashville, TN, charged in an indictment warrant with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Lee Michael McTaggart, 45, of Lansing Avenue, charged in indictment warrants with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Louia Joseph Smith, 43, of Reed Street, charged in an indictment warrant with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Sarah M. Jones, 52, of West Paducah, charged in an indictment warrant with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Forrest Edward Jones, 29, of Oakcrest Drive, charged in indictment warrants with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of those still being sought, or about any illegal drug trafficking, is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/west-ky-crime-stoppers. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.