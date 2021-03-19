Four people were arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to a search warrant at a southside Paducah motel, Paducah police reported Friday.
Police said Officer Alex Liebenrood stopped a vehicle at Lieberman and Bridge streets after he saw the passenger was not wearing a seat belt. Liebenrood became suspicious and requested one of the department’s K9s conduct an open air search around the vehicle.
K9 Don and his handler, Officer A.J. Parrish, responded and Don alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics, police said. A search of the vehicle yielded a gram of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe with residue, police said. A female passenger, Sarah Holt, claimed ownership of the drugs and pipe and said she had hidden them when the vehicle was stopped by Liebenrood, police reported.
While the occupants were out of the vehicle, the report continued, officers saw the driver, Terry Mathis, remove pills from his pocket and try to step on them. Mathis admitted they were Lortabs, for which he does not have a prescription.
Mathis and Holt were arrested. The report stated that Liebenrood learned during his investigation that the methamphetamine in Holt’s possession had been purchased at a motel on Bridge Street. Drug officers were contacted, and a search warrant was obtained for the room.
A search was conducted, police said, and officers located nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a .25-caliber handgun. Two occupants of the room, Sheila Thacker and Evan Evans, were arrested. They, along with Mathis and Holt, were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.