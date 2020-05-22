A Paducah man faces more than 1,500 counts of child pornography possession, McCracken deputies said Thursday.
Charles Tanner, 29, was arrested shortly before 1:45 p.m. Thursday, after deputies said they found nearly 2,000 images on devices belonging to him.
The investigation began with an unrelated matter in 2019, Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said in a news release.
The investigation, assisted by the Kentucky attorney general’s forensic investigation unit, uncovered images with children ranging from “very young” to early teen, Norman said, adding some appeared to indicate physical force or the threat of weapons.
In an interview Thursday, Norman called the stockpile of images “definitely one of the larger caches” deputies have discovered, and praised the “phenomenal” work of the attorney general’s office in aiding the investigation.
Tanner was booked into the McCracken County Jail. He faces 1,571 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of use of a minor in a sexual performance.
Each possession charge is a Class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison, while the use of a minor charge is at least a Class C felony, but could become up to a Class A felony if aggravating factors are present.
