A Paducah man died last weekend from a fall while hiking in Shawnee National Forest.
Pope County Sheriff Jerry Suits confirmed to the Sun that a 45-year-old Paducahan was hiking Jackson Falls in Pope County when he fell around 40 feet. He did not survive the incident.
The man’s name is not being released at this time.
A Pope County deputy responded to the scene along with the Pope County Rural Fire Department, the Pope County Ambulance Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
The man’s death, the sheriff said, is a tragedy and the hearts of those who responded go out to his family.
While falls happen frequently in the area, fatal falls are not common, Suits said. The Shawnee National Forest reopened to the public after being shut for over a month due to precautions over COVID-19 Saturday. The sheriff urged caution to all hikers that frequent the area.
