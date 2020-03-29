McCracken County sheriff’s deputies arrested a Paducah man Friday on vehicle theft and DUI charges.
Sgt. Trent Hardin reported that at about 2:25 a.m. Friday, deputies saw a man pull into the parking lot at 2310 Lone Oak Road, get out of his truck and look into other vehicles. Deputies said the man appeared to be intoxicated.
He was identified as Michael Starnes, 21. As deputies began questioning Starnes, Hardin continued, they suspected the vehicle he had been driving was stolen. Further investigation confirmed it was stolen from a local hotel, and the owner had not yet discovered it missing, Hardin stated.
Starnes was arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under influence alocohol/drugs (first offense), and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
