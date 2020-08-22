A Paducah man was arrested Friday on felony charges that included sexual abuse of a child.
In June, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 in the county. During the investigation, Raymond Hanson, 60, of Paducah, was developed as a suspect.
On Friday, detectives interviewed Hanson, who reportedly admitted to sexual interaction with the victim. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, according to the sheriff's office.
Hanson was charged with first degree sodomy–victim under 12 years of age (Class B felony) and first degree sexual abuse–victim under 12 years of age (Class C felony).
He was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
