Paducah police arrested a Paducah man early Monday after an alleged stabbing at a mobile home in the 2400 block of Palmer Street.
Police were called about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the home, where the victim and another resident told officers that the victim had been stabbed by Robert Donegan, 29, of South Ninth Street. The 44-year-old victim was taken to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of a stab wound to the right leg.
Donegan was taken into custody and interviewed by Det. Chelsee Breakfield. Police said he confirmed details of the incident provided by the victim and the other man, but said he didn’t know how the victim was stabbed.
Donegan was charged with second-degree assault and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
