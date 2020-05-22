A Paducah man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly trying to flee from a traffic stop, almost striking a Paducah police officer, police said.
According to the incident report, Officer Jon Wentworth saw a vehicle go through the stop sign at Levin and Park avenues.
Wentworth tried to make a traffic stop, and the driver, Harold McKinney, 23, reportedly stopped, got out of the car, then got back in. He then put the car in reverse, nearly striking Wentworth and his car, police said.
McKinney then fled in his car for a short distance onto Cruise Avenue, police said, before getting out and running into a wooded area, where he was later caught.
McKinney was reportedly found to have marijuana and a stolen handgun under the driver’s seat of the car he was driving. He was arrested on the charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and first-degree wanton endangerment and brought to the McCracken County Jail.
