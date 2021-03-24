A tip led to the arrest of a Paducah man and the seizure of more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning on Glenn Street, Paducah police reported.
Paducah police drug detectives began conducting surveillance on a home in the 200 block of Glenn Street after receiving information about possible drug trafficking by Bobby M. Freeman, 38, of Ohio Street.
Detectives saw Freeman leave the home and uniformed officers stopped his vehicle on Lone Oak Road. Drug detectives contacted the resident of the home and asked for consent to search the residence. She agreed, police said, and detectives found about half a pound of marijuana, more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 grams of powder cocaine, 18 grams of crack cocaine and 42 grams of ecstasy pills. They also found two digital scales and Freeman’s debit card, the report said.
The resident of the home denied any knowledge of the drugs.
Freeman was arrested on charges of trafficking in marijuana (more than 8 ounces, second or greater offense), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine, second or greater offense), and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine, second or greater offense).
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. The investigation is continuing.
Paducah police added that Freeman was arrested by them in 2019 on charges of trafficking more than 4 grams of cocaine and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Those charges are pending in court.
Detectives said Freeman also has charges of drug trafficking pending in court in Grayson County from 2018 and Fayette County from 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.