A Paducah man is accused of striking two vehicles with his truck and then running from authorities before his arrest Wednesday, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say John Hallows, 46, struck a Dodge Caravan, which went off the road, on Blandville Road around 12:15 p.m. The victim said a dark colored truck hit her and fled onto Massac Church Road. Minutes later, the sheriff's office received another report that a vehicle was involved in a collision on Massac Church Road. A man was reported to have fled into a wooded area.
Two people were reported injured in that wreck, with one taken to an out-of-state hospital.
Deputies found a black Dodge truck in a residential yard, unoccupied. A witness told deputies that a man fled from the truck.
Deputies found Hallows near a pond and, with help from a police dog, captured him.
Hallows was arrested on driving under the influence of alcohol among other charges and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
The sheriff's office was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police, Paducah Police, Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, Jackson Purchase Energy Corp., and Paducah Ford.
