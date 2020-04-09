A man angry over the sale of a set of wheels was arrested at the seller’s business with a loaded gun in his car Wednesday afternoon, Paducah police reported.
Police were dispatched to a business on North H.C. Mathis Drive just before 5 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a man with a shotgun in his car. The caller said the man was angry about a purchase and had made threatening statements.
Upon arrival, Officer Jim Robbins saw a vehicle leaving the business and blocked its path. Robbins had the driver, Salaam Muhammad, 46, of North 11th Street, step out of the vehicle, and found on the passenger seat an AK-47 assault rifle, loaded with a round in the chamber, police said.
The caller arrived at the business and said he had sold Muhammad a set of wheels. He said Muhammad wanted to return them, but the seller refused. He said Muhammad then began texting threats to him, according to police.
Muhammad was arrested arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.