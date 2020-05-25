Paducah man arrested on drug charges in Carlisle County

A traffic stop in Carlisle County on Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Paducah man on multiple drug-related charges.
Dustin Gass, 28, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, firearm enhanced; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia in addition to a traffic violation.
Shortly after midnight, Carlisle County Sheriff Office K9 Deputy Ben Green said he stopped a vehicle driven by Gass, who was travelling south on U.S. 51 in Arlington.
The deputy said he detected the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed a large caliber rifle in the back seat.
During the investigation, Green learned that Gass had a loaded 9mm pistol in his waistband. Three bags were also found in the vehicle containing eight grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and $300 in cash, as well as “personal use” marijuana, Green reported.
Gass was arrested and booked into Ballard County Jail.
