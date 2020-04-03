A Paducah man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Wednesday.
Larico D. Gaddie, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
McCracken County sheriff’s deputies responded to College Avenue around 6:08 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.
Deputies learned that Gaddie had allegedly fired a .45-caliber handgun multiple times at an 18-year-old, who fled from him. Though Gaddie gave chase and continued firing, the teen was uninjured after Gaddie fled the scene in a white Ford car, authorities said.
A short time later, Paducah police officers spotted Gaddie and, along with some sheriff’s deputies, conducted a traffic stop near 11th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
A single .45-caliber casing was reportedly found in the back seat and the handgun was located in the trunk. Deputies believed the gun had been recently been fired.
Gaddie was detained and taken to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Gaddie is currently on federal release for a previous federal gun charge and is under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office-Western District.
In addition to the Paducah Police Department, the McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Probation Office-Western District of Kentucky assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.