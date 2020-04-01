Paducah man arrested in connection with stabbing

Multiple law enforcement agencies aided in the apprehension of a Paducah man wanted in connection with a stabbing Monday.
Zachary A. Bonn, 26, is charged with first-degree assault and drug charges, Sheriff Matt Carter said.
Bonn was named a person of interest in the case by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department after deputies responded to the scene at a Farley-area home where a 24-year-old man had been allegedly stabbed, causing an injury of “an incapacitating nature,” authorities reported.
A release from Carter on Tuesday said that his department was assisted by a U.S. Marshals Task Force, Christian County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Hopkinsville Police Department in the arrest of Bonn, which took place at a Hopkinsville motel around 3:45 p.m.
Deputies said they saw Bonn attempting to escape out a back door at the hotel before arresting him.
“This is yet another example of great law enforcement efforts working together across county lines to prevent the criminal element from prevailing,” Carter said.
